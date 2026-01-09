MLK Jr. Celebration at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join us for our Family Fun & Learning Night MLK Jr. Celebration on January 20, 6:00 PM for an evening of fun activities, giveaways, storytime, and a free dinner. Sponsored by PNC Bank.

January 20, 6:00pm-8:00pm

carnegiecenterlex.org/event/mlk-jr-celebration/

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

History, Kids & Family
8592544175
