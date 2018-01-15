MLK Weekend - A Remembrance & Celebration

The Paducah/McCracken County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon on Monday, January 15. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr King and the event will honor that occasion.

This annual event is presented by Baptist Health Paducah and will take place at the Robert C. Cherry Civic Center.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Donna Jones Baker, President/CEO of the Greater Southern Ohio Urban League.

The annual “March to the Monument” will begin prior to the luncheon at 10am. It will leave from the Civic Center and end at the MLK memorial located at the 1900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. A wreath will be placed at the memorial. The Paducah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is the officiating organization for the “Laying of the Wreath” Ceremony.

Tickets for the luncheon are $20 each, $5 for students and can be obtained by calling 270.519.8408 or emailing cleary55@yahoo.com. Or, you can reserve RSVP for purchase at the door.

For more information call 270.519.8408.