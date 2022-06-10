× Expand Planet of the Tapes Mo Alexander at Planet of the Tapes!

When Mo Alexander hits the stage, it’s clear that you’re in the hands of a man who knows what he’s doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney, and Richard Pryor, Mo combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important. With an ability to access both the smartest and the stupidest parts of your brain, there’s a reason this comedy phenom has been headlining comedy clubs nationwide for over 20 years.

Mo began his professional full-time comedy career in July 1996 featuring in clubs throughout the United States and by 1999 he was headlining.

In 1998 Mo made an appearance in Bret Michael’s film, A Letter from Death Row.

After impressing Keenan Ivory Wayans with a good natured roast, Mo was invited to be the opening act on tour with Keenan in 1999.

In 2003 he was given his own Las Vegas show, “The Mo Funny Show” at the Casino Royale.

In the past few years Mo has been on several syndicated radio shows in major markets, such as Bob & Tom (Indianapolis), and Mancow (Chicago). He made his way through the ranks to become a semi-finalist in both the San Francisco Comedy Competition (2012) and the Seattle Comedy Competition (2013) and has been a headliner at a number of comedy festivals such as Asheville Comedy Fest (2015), Altercation Comedy Festival (2016 & 2018), Hopkins Comedy Festival (2017), Memphis Comedy Festival (2017), North Carolina Comedy Festival (2018), The Lookout Comedy Festival (2019), Eastside Comedy Festival (2019).

On December 15, 2017 Mo’s first national stand-up appearance aired on Comedy Central where he appeared in Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City: Memphis”

Mo has released four CD’s: Evolution (2006), Nappy Headed Hoes and Other FCC Infractions (2008), Just in Case the Mayans are Right….(2016) (featured on the iTunes new and notable charts front page for 5 months), and Got Clots (2016).

Got Clots is a hilarious look at life, chronicling 77 days of hospitalization, as can only be told from inside the comedic mind of Mo Alexander and was released exactly one year from the time of his first death and resurrection which occurred on April 5, 2015 (Easter Sunday).

Mo is excited to announce his signing with the record label Stand Up! Records owned by Grammy Award-winning producer, Dan Schlissel. In September of 2019, Mo made history by becoming the first comedian ever to record an album at world-famous Sun Studio in Memphis, TN. The album is as yet unnamed and its release is to be announced soon.

A BBQ connoisseur, Mo is also currently working on a new web series he co-created called Mo Alexander's BBQ Beatdown. He plans to determine once and for all just who has the best BBQ and episodes are coming soon.

To say that Mo is funny is like saying that Michelangelo was a good painter. Taking all of life’s absurdities and creating a night of hysterical laughter is why Mo Alexander is one of this industry's greats. Mo takes a lifetime of experience and insight and transforms them into some of the most ingenious laugh riots you will ever experience in your life. Not for the faint of heart or mind, intelligent and hard-hitting are two terms that best describe what everyone that has ever been to a Mo Alexander Show will experience. Nothing compares to the energy of a room when Mo is through with it. Watching Mo Alexander is a night of hilarity and mischief that one won’t soon forget. He usually tries to leave you with the underlying message,” I’m trying to save the world, one comedy show at a time.” After a night with Mo, you realize that not only were you entertained, you’re changed. You have a mission: “Slap the stupid!”

Featuring local favorite June Dempsey and hosted by newcomer Neriah Romero!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind.

Happens on the following Dates:

Jun 10, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Jun 11, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

For More information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit the Event Website