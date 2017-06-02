Moana’ to kick off UofL summer movie series

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Moana’ to kick off UofL summer movie series

The event, co-sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, begins at 6:30 p.m. June 2 on the lawn between the Natural Sciences Building and Grawemeyer Hall. The film begins around sunset.

Pre-movie activities include:

  • Children’s inflatables and games
  • Appearances by members of the Louisville League of Mascots

Concessions will be available for purchase from 502 Café  and SnoWhat Snoballs.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Parking is available in the lots next to Grawemeyer Hall (2301 S. Third St.) and behind Ernst Hall (216 Eastern Pkwy.).

Cards Under the Stars will continue June 30 with “The Lego Batman Movie” and July 28 with “Beauty and the Beast (2017).”

For more information call 502-852-8025.

Info

Kids & Family

502-852-8025

