Model Trains, Hot wheels, Slot cars & Die-Cast show & Sale
to
Jessie Clark Middle School 3341 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Berkshire Trains & Vintage Toys
All aboard for a collector’s event featuring model trains, Hot Wheels, slot cars, diecast models, demos, door prizes, and family-friendly fun!
Model Trains, Hot wheels, Slot cars & Die-Cast show & Sale
All aboard for an exciting collector’s event! Join us for a day packed with model trains, Hot Wheels, slot cars, model cars and diecast treasures. Don’t miss the slot car racing, door prizes, demonstrations, and family-friendly fun!
For more information call 8592430099 or visit berkshiretrains.com/?page_id=5073