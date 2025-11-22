Model Trains, Hot wheels, Slot cars & Die-Cast show & Sale

Jessie Clark Middle School 3341 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503

All aboard for an exciting collector’s event! Join us for a day packed with model trains, Hot Wheels, slot cars, model cars and diecast treasures. Don’t miss the slot car racing, door prizes, demonstrations, and family-friendly fun!

For more information call 8592430099 or visit berkshiretrains.com/?page_id=5073

8592430099
