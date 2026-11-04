Model Trains, Scale Models, Slot cars, Diecast Show and Sale

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Jessie Clark Middle School 3341 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Berkshire Trains Second Annual MODEL TRAINS, SCALE MODELS, SLOT CARS, DIECAST SHOW and More. There will be Model Railroad exhibits, slot car racing, 50+ vendor tables.

Door prizes for the lucky ones. Bring your kids!!

For more information call 8592430099. 

Info

Jessie Clark Middle School 3341 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Kids & Family
8592430099
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