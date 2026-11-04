Model Trains, Scale Models, Slot cars, Diecast Show and Sale
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Jessie Clark Middle School 3341 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503
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Berkshire Trains & Vintage Toys
Join Berkshire Trains Model Train & Toy Show! Features 50+ vendor tables, slot car racing, model railroad exhibits & door prizes. Great for kids!
Berkshire Trains Second Annual MODEL TRAINS, SCALE MODELS, SLOT CARS, DIECAST SHOW and More. There will be Model Railroad exhibits, slot car racing, 50+ vendor tables.
Door prizes for the lucky ones. Bring your kids!!
For more information call 8592430099.
Info
Jessie Clark Middle School 3341 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Kids & Family