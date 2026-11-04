Model Trains, Scale Models, Slot cars, Diecast Show and Sale

× Expand Berkshire Trains & Vintage Toys Join Berkshire Trains Model Train & Toy Show! Features 50+ vendor tables, slot car racing, model railroad exhibits & door prizes. Great for kids!

Berkshire Trains Second Annual MODEL TRAINS, SCALE MODELS, SLOT CARS, DIECAST SHOW and More. There will be Model Railroad exhibits, slot car racing, 50+ vendor tables.

Door prizes for the lucky ones. Bring your kids!!

For more information call 8592430099.