× Expand Planet of the Tapes Planet of the Tapes

Mohanad Elshieky at Planet of the Tapes!

MOHANAD ELSHIEKY IS A NEW YORK BASED COMEDIAN WHO MADE HIS NATIONAL TV DEBUT ON CONAN, HAS BEEN FEATURED ON COMEDY CENTRAL, AND HAS TOURED WITH POP UP MAGAZINE.

In 2018, he appeared in an episode of Epix’s “Unprotected Sets” and was listed as one of Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics.

Mohanad, who most recently worked as a digital producer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has a special skill for making you laugh at the seemingly unlaughable. The Libyan-born comedian combines a deceptively laid-back demeanor with his whip-smart perspective on politics and culture. The Portland Mercury called him “an undisputed genius of comedy,” and he's been featured on podcasts such as Lovett or Leave It, Pod Save The People and Harmontown. Elshieky zeroes in on topics that seem off limits - then surprises you with how hard you’re laughing.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 7, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm EDT

Apr 8, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm EDT

Apr 8, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm EDT

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/36243-mohanad-elshieky-at-planet-of-the-tapes