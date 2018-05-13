Mom Rocks! Mother's Day Distillery Tours

Cheers to Mom, the greatest rockstar of them all!

Free hour-long distillery tours for moms on Saturday, May 12th & Sunday, May 13th on the hour from (11am-3pm Saturday, 11:00am-4pm on Sunday). Tour includes tasting and an orange carnation flower. Book your tour in the link above.

Specialty cocktails for purchase following the tour, including 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' sangria and the 'Pink Lady.'

Bring the whole fam! Moms and children 10 and under are free of charge. Butchertown Sodas will be available in lieu of spirits tastings for those under 21.

For more information call (502) 561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com