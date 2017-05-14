Mom Rocks! Mother's Day Distillery Tours!

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Mom Rocks! Mother's Day Distillery Tours!

Cheers to Mom, the greatest rockstar of them all!

Free hour-long distillery tours and tastings for moms on Sunday, May 14th on the half hour from 11:00am-4:00pm. Book your tour in the link above.

Specialty cocktails for purchase following the tour, including 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' sangria and the 'Pink Lady.'

The Butchertown Pie Co. will be open (weather permitting), serving up handheld meat and vegetarian pies, pretzels, and ice cream soda floats. $1 off coupon for moms towards your purchase!

Mother's Day 'Bundle Of Love' Special availble in the distillery retail shop: includes your choice of a bottle of Immature or Un-Aged Apple Brandy with a box of chocolates and two tasting glasses (not included with tour).

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map

Visit Event Website

502-561-0267

