A Moment in Time, Clay Sculptures by Gail Zeh

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Please join us for the public opening reception of our next exhibition, A Moment in Time, Clay Sculptures by Gail Zeh on April, 4th from 5-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky.

The exhibition will be on view from April 4th-May 4th, 2025.

For more information and hours of operation please call 502-694-8972 or visit  capacitycontemporary.com

Info

Art & Exhibitions
502-694-8972
