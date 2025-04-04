A Moment in Time, Clay Sculptures by Gail Zeh
Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Please join us for the public opening reception of our next exhibition, A Moment in Time, Clay Sculptures by Gail Zeh on April, 4th from 5-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky.
The exhibition will be on view from April 4th-May 4th, 2025.
For more information and hours of operation please call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com