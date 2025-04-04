× Expand Gail Zeh/Capacity Contemporary Gail Zeh, Capacity Contemporary Exchange

A Moment in Time, Clay Sculptures by Gail Zeh

Please join us for the public opening reception of our next exhibition, A Moment in Time, Clay Sculptures by Gail Zeh on April, 4th from 5-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky.

The exhibition will be on view from April 4th-May 4th, 2025.

For more information and hours of operation please call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com