× Expand Momentum 2026: Future-Proof Your Business; The Economic Outlook for the Next 24 Months Momentum 2026: Future-Proof Your Business; The Economic Outlook for the Next 24 Months

Your team wants direction. Your customers want certainty. Your bank, partners, and family all expect you to know what comes next.

But inflation, interest rates, labor pressure, policy shifts, and changing demand are pulling in different directions—and the headlines rarely tell you what any of it means for a company like yours.

Momentum is designed to replace noise with perspective. In one focused evening, you will hear what the data is really saying, what may be coming next, and how other owners are thinking about the decisions ahead.

Rob Michel will tell you straight.

Rob does not talk like an academic. He translates the economic trends that actually move small and mid-sized businesses into plain, useful language—what may be coming over the next 12-24 months, and what it means for how you plan, hire, invest, and grow.

WHAT ATENDEES WILL GAIN

- The economic indicators that matter most to owner-led businesses-and which headlines can safely be ignored.

- Where pressure and opportunity may emerge over the next 12–24 months.

- Practical questions to pressure-test hiring, pricing, capital, and growth plans.

- New relationships with experienced local founders who understand the weight of leading a company.

EVENT AGENDA

One Evening. Three Valuable Outcomes.

A focused mix of economic perspective, candid questions, and meaningful founder connection.

4:30 PM: Arrival, drinks, and founder connections

5:00 PM: Welcome, Introduction to EO and Momentum Opening

6:30 PM: Economic Outlook with Rob Michel

7:15 PM: Q and A and Closing Connections

7:30 PM: Event concludes

URL:

Inquiries: https://go.evvnt.com/3829707-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Wednesday November 04, 2026 at 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm

Venue details: Carnegie Hall at Newport, 401 Monmouth Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

Category: Conferences | Business and Economics | Business | Startups | Entrepreneur

For more information call 9372394853.