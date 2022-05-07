Mommy & Me at Blanchard's Gracious Acres

× Expand Blanchard's Gracious Acres Blanchard's Gracious Acres

Mommas bring your little and come out and celebrate Mother's Day!!

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy it on the farm! Plant a flower with your littles and take it home to watch it grow. A craft area will also be set up and a keepsake to take home so you can always cherish those memories. They hope to have some Spring babies on the farm so you and yours can enjoy their bonds with their moms. Plus live music by Luci Bess! They will also have an area set up for photos!

Event is $10/child. Half must be paid upfront to reserve your spot!

For more information call 270.339.5190 or visit on facebook.com/BlanchardGraciousAcres/