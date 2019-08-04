Monarchs in Mexico: Flowers in the Air

Tavia Cathcart Brown, Executive Director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Ky., is a highly-regarded lecturer, educator, writer, and photographer. Tavia shares her love for plants and butterflies at every opportunity and will share her recent trip to Mexico where the Monarch butterflies winters. She is also the host, writer, and garden consultant of KET’s “Kentucky’s Secret Garden.”

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com