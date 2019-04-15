Monica Pipia Exhibit at Sorella Gelateria

Monica Pipia has exhibited her work at the University of Kentucky, Arts Place, the Kentucky Folk Art Center, the Lexington Arts and Science Center, and numerous galleries across the country from a horse-and-rider exhibit in Los Angeles to a juried show with the Academy of Equine Arts in Farmington, New Jersey.

She is a recipient of the Andy Warhol Fellowship Award, the Kentucky Foundation for Women Grant and a VIP award for her residency in Alaska with the National Park Service. Pipia was nominated for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks poster image 2016 and was selected as the first Revel Artist at the Artisan Center in Berea Kentucky. Her goal is to simply keep creating art and bringing it into the public eye.

Through July 31

Artist Reception: Monday, April 15 | 5PM

Sorella Gelateria | 219 N Limestone

Tuesday-Saturday, 12PM-9PM | Sunday, 12PM-6PM

For more information call (859) 797-0085 or visit MonicaPipia.com