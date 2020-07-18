× Expand Sheila Rush Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site and Wm. B. Harlan Memorial Library staff looking at one of the many genealogy books that will be available to view and/or purchase during the event.

Monroe County Roots: Genealogy Fair

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Looking for information on your Monroe County ancestors, have a picture you need help identifying, wondering about DNA testing? We’ll cover all that and more during this look at our Monroe County Roots! (Due to the nature of this event, it is being held at nearby Gamaliel Elementary School.)

Table space for genealogists is free but must be reserved.

Vendors welcome. Please call the park for additional information.

FREE

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site