Monroe County in WWI
Kentucky Army National Guard Armory 198 Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
Sheila Rush
Elements of the exhibit from a previous show.
OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT
We're partnering with the KY WWI Centennial Commission to create this exhibit which will include a focus on Monroe County's involvement in WWI.
Due to the nature of this exhibit it will be housed at the Tompkinsville National Guard Armory, Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, KY.
School groups please register to attend.
Free.
For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site