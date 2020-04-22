Monroe County in WWI

to Google Calendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00 iCalendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00

Kentucky Army National Guard Armory 198 Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Monroe County in WWI

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT 

We're partnering with the KY WWI Centennial Commission to create this exhibit which will include a focus on Monroe County's involvement in WWI.

Due to the nature of this exhibit it will be housed at the Tompkinsville National Guard Armory, Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, KY.

School groups please register to attend.

Free.

For more information call  (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site

Info

Kentucky Army National Guard Armory 198 Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167 View Map
History
2704878481
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00 iCalendar - Monroe County in WWI - 2020-04-22 08:15:00