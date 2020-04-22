× Expand Sheila Rush Elements of the exhibit from a previous show.

Monroe County in WWI

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

We're partnering with the KY WWI Centennial Commission to create this exhibit which will include a focus on Monroe County's involvement in WWI.

Due to the nature of this exhibit it will be housed at the Tompkinsville National Guard Armory, Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, KY.

School groups please register to attend.

Free.

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site