Monster in the Closet

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) will present the children's play MONSTER IN THE CLOSET Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4. The youth program is one of TWO's most popular features, and this one will be performed by actors of grades 3-9. A young girl finds a creature in her room. But Murray the Monster is a nice little guy. In fact, he's more afraid of kids than they are of him! This cute comedy will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM; Sunday, March 4 at 2:00 PM. It will be at TRINITY CENTRE, 407 W. Fifth St.

Advance tickets are $12.00 for adults, $9.00 for students. There will be a $2.00 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door. 

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
