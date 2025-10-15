Monster Mash 2025! at Tempo by Hilton

× Expand Monster Mash Monster Mash

🎃 2nd annual Monster Mash at High Stakes Rooftop 🎃

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening high above Louisville! On Wednesday, October 15th, 5–9 PM, the Tin Pan Alley Cats will bring the rooftop alive with spooky swing and monster mash-ups starting at 6pm, all set against breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Join the ghoulish gathering for:

👻 Live monster tunes & toe-tapping beats

🧛‍♀️ A hair-raising costume contest with prizes

🎨 Pumpkin painting to show off your creepy creativity

🍴 Themed small bites that are devilishly delicious

🍹 Wickedly good cocktails to sip under the moonlight

…and other eerie surprises lurking in the shadows!

Costumes encouraged. Fun guaranteed. Spooks optional.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com