Monster Mash 2025! at Tempo by Hilton
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
🎃 2nd annual Monster Mash at High Stakes Rooftop 🎃
Get ready for a frightfully fun evening high above Louisville! On Wednesday, October 15th, 5–9 PM, the Tin Pan Alley Cats will bring the rooftop alive with spooky swing and monster mash-ups starting at 6pm, all set against breathtaking views of the city skyline.
Join the ghoulish gathering for:
👻 Live monster tunes & toe-tapping beats
🧛♀️ A hair-raising costume contest with prizes
🎨 Pumpkin painting to show off your creepy creativity
🍴 Themed small bites that are devilishly delicious
🍹 Wickedly good cocktails to sip under the moonlight
…and other eerie surprises lurking in the shadows!
Costumes encouraged. Fun guaranteed. Spooks optional.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com