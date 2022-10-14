Monster Mash Costume Ball - Louisville
to
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
The Arrow Fund
Monster Mash Flyer
Come dressed to impress in your favorite Halloween costume!
This fun-filled event will allow you to dance the night away dressed as your favorite ghost or goblin while enjoying the company of friends and animal-lovers alike.
Event Amenities are planned to include:
Complimentary light appetizers
DJ & Dancing
Cash bar with drink specials
Costume Contest with Prizes
Door Prizes
Silent Auctions
Fortune Teller
Photo Booth
And more!
All proceeds from the event go towards the mission of The Arrow Fund.
For more information, please call 502.931.4019 or visit MonsterMash22.eventbrite.com