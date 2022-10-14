Monster Mash Costume Ball - Louisville

× Expand The Arrow Fund Monster Mash Flyer

Come dressed to impress in your favorite Halloween costume!

This fun-filled event will allow you to dance the night away dressed as your favorite ghost or goblin while enjoying the company of friends and animal-lovers alike.

Event Amenities are planned to include:

Complimentary light appetizers

DJ & Dancing

Cash bar with drink specials

Costume Contest with Prizes

Door Prizes

Silent Auctions

Fortune Teller

Photo Booth

And more!

All proceeds from the event go towards the mission of The Arrow Fund.

For more information, please call 502.931.4019 or visit MonsterMash22.eventbrite.com