Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Monster Mash Costume Ball

Come dressed to impress in your favorite Halloween costume! (21+ event, service animals only)

This fun-filled event will allow you to dance the night away dressed as your favorite ghost or goblin while enjoying the company of friends and animal-lovers alike.

Event Amenities are planned to include:

Complimentary light appetizers

DJ & Dancing

Cash bar with drink specials

Costume Contest with Prizes

Door Prizes

Live & Silent Auctions

Mystery Bags

Photo Booth

And more!

All proceeds from the event go towards the mission of The Arrow Fund.

For more information visit thearrowfund.org/ways-to-give/monster-mash/

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
