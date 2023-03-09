Monster Monster at Planet of the Tapes!
Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Monster Monster is a one of a kind. A mix of co-operative storytelling, improv, crowd participation, and nerdisms. Live Die-cariously through some of the Midwest's best comedians in an adventurous Live session of Dungeons and Dragons.
Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.
We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.
For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/33721-monster-monster