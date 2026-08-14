Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery

× Expand Glema Mahr Center 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 2 Eddie Montgomery

Montgomery Gentry brings the heart and soul of country music to Madisonville with a powerful night of chart-topping hits and Southern rock energy. Known for fan favorites like “My Town,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” and “Hell Yeah,” this legendary act delivers an electrifying live experience that celebrates small-town roots, patriotism, and real-life storytelling. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of high-energy country and timeless songs that defined a generation of fans.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org