Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery
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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Glema Mahr Center
2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 2
Eddie Montgomery
Montgomery Gentry brings the heart and soul of country music to Madisonville with a powerful night of chart-topping hits and Southern rock energy. Known for fan favorites like “My Town,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” and “Hell Yeah,” this legendary act delivers an electrifying live experience that celebrates small-town roots, patriotism, and real-life storytelling. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of high-energy country and timeless songs that defined a generation of fans.
For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org