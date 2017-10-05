Monthlong festival celebrates ‘Reel Latin America’

A political thriller, dramas, documentaries and an anthology of short films mark the University of Louisville’s free, public “Reel Latin America” Film Festival Oct. 5-Nov. 10.

The 24th annual festival offers multiple screenings of seven films in Spanish with English subtitles. Locations will be Ekstrom Library’s Room 104W and Chao Auditorium, Swain Student Activities Center’s Floyd Theater and Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium, all on UofL’s Belknap Campus.

This year’s offerings, some with multiple directors, are from Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Spain, France, El Salvador, Brazil, Venezuela and the United States. UofL faculty or staff members with expertise in film or the movies’ social justice themes will introduce the films and lead discussions after the screenings.

The schedule includes a Pride Week showing of the 2016 documentary “Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library; a panel discussion afterward will feature a student participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a member of the LGBT campus community and other UofL speakers. That session is sponsored with the LGBT Center and the Cultural Center.

The Spanish section of UofL’s classical and modern languages department organizes the film festival in conjunction with the Spanish language newspaper Al Dia en America.

For a listing of the festival films, descriptions, times, locations and additional sponsors, check medina502.com/reel_latinamerica_2017

For more information, contact Manuel Medina, classical and modern languages, at 502-419-6114, 502-852-0501 or manuel.medina@louisville.edu.