Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
The Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens welcomes all artists and acoustic instruments. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, this is a fantastic opportunity to share your love of bluegrass, meet fellow musicians, and enjoy a great time together. Bring your instruments, your voice, and your enthusiasm for an unforgettable musical experience! FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/