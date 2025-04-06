× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

The Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens welcomes all artists and acoustic instruments. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, this is a fantastic opportunity to share your love of bluegrass, meet fellow musicians, and enjoy a great time together. Bring your instruments, your voice, and your enthusiasm for an unforgettable musical experience! FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/