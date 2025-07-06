Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens

The Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens welcomes all artists and acoustic instruments. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, this is a fantastic opportunity to share your love of bluegrass, meet fellow musicians, and enjoy a great time together. Bring your instruments, your voice, and your enthusiasm for an unforgettable musical experience! FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens - 2025-07-06 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens - 2025-07-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens - 2025-07-06 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Monthly Bluegrass Jam at Oldham Gardens - 2025-07-06 13:00:00 ical