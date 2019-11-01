Monthly Mayhem: Bucks & Does

× Expand Fourth Street Live! Monthly Mayhem is our monthly themed party! The first Friday of every month is a new theme.Join us for Bucks N Does on Friday, November 1. We're going all out for this hunting themed party! We'll have target practice competitions, specialty drinks and more. Come dressed in as a hunter or deer for free cover! Show your hunting license at the door and get a free PBR camo koozie. 21+ only.

For more information call (502) 568-1400 or visit 4thstlive.com