Monthly Mayhem: Bucks & Does

PBR Louisville 432 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Monthly Mayhem is our monthly themed party! The first Friday of every month is a new theme.

Join us for Bucks N Does on Friday, November 1. We're going all out for this hunting themed party! We'll have target practice competitions, specialty drinks and more. Come dressed in as a hunter or deer for free cover! Show your hunting license at the door and get a free PBR camo koozie.

21+ only.

For more information call (502) 568-1400 or visit 4thstlive.com

PBR Louisville 432 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
