Monticello Christmas Parade

Presented by the Chamber of Commerce, this annual event has floats, antique cars, bands, Santa Claus and much more and is a great start to the Christmas Season. The 2018 theme is “A Hometown Country Christmas.”

Monticello-Wayne County Annual Christmas Parade – Downtown Monticello 6:00pm.

For more information call 606-348-3064 or visit theheartoflakecumberland.com