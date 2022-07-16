Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest

Moonlight Canoe and Kayak

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's Moonlight Canoe and Kayak series is back this year with dates on June 11, July 16, and August 8, 2022 from 8-10 PM. Registration is required a week before trip date to secure your spot.

Email park naturalist Haley.joseph@ky.gov to register today.

For more information, call 270.797.421 or visit on Facebook: Pennyrile Forest

Info

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
270.797.421
