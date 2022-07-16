× Expand Moonlight Canoe and Kayak Moonlight Canoe and Kayak

Moonlight Canoe and Kayak

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's Moonlight Canoe and Kayak series is back this year with dates on June 11, July 16, and August 8, 2022 from 8-10 PM. Registration is required a week before trip date to secure your spot.

Email park naturalist Haley.joseph@ky.gov to register today.

For more information, call 270.797.421 or visit on Facebook: Pennyrile Forest