Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's Moonlight Canoe and Kayak series is back this year with dates on June 11, July 16, and August 8, 2022 from 8-10 PM. Registration is required a week before trip date to secure your spot.

Email park naturalist Haley.joseph@ky.gov to register today.

For More Information Please Call 270.797.3421