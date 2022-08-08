Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's Moonlight Canoe and Kayak series is back this year with dates on June 11, July 16, and August 8, 2022 from 8-10 PM. Registration is required a week before trip date to secure your spot.
Email park naturalist Haley.joseph@ky.gov to register today.
For More Information Please Call 270.797.3421
