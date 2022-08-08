Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest

to

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's Moonlight Canoe and Kayak series is back this year with dates on June 11, July 16, and August 8, 2022 from 8-10 PM. Registration is required a week before trip date to secure your spot.

Email park naturalist Haley.joseph@ky.gov to register today.

For More Information Please Call 270.797.3421

Info

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
270.797.3421
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest - 2022-08-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest - 2022-08-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest - 2022-08-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moonlight Canoe and Kayak - Pennyrile Forest - 2022-08-08 20:00:00 ical