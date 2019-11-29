Moonshine and Mistletoe
Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Moonshine and Mistletoe
Kick off your holiday entertainment season with the Ballard Family as they celebrate Christmas in the mountains, even though they’re living during the Great Depression. Throughout December, Appalachian music, family challenges and even a Christmas miracle take the stage at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org
Info
Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501 View Map
Concerts & Live Music