Moonshine / Moonlight Cruise

Belle of Louisville 401 West River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Moonshine / Moonlight Cruise on the Belle of Louisville

If you’re ready for a late night party on the river, this is the cruise for you! The historic steamboat Belle of Louisville is just the place to be for this moonlight trip on the Ohio River. Get ready for a moonshine tasting during the cruise! A cash bar, concessions, and a DJ all add to the fun! It’s open seating (first come, first served), bring all your friends!

Because of the nature of this cruise, all members of your party must come into the ticket office together to show their photo ID’s before tickets are dispensed.

Tickets: $21 per person – must be at least 21 years old to participate in this cruise.

For more information visit belleoflouisville.org

Belle of Louisville 401 West River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
