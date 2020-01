Morehead Antiques & Art Market

Downtown Morehead's Annual Antiques & Artisans Event held the 1st weekend in March every year. Collectibles, artisan items, antiques, glassware, primitives. Friday the 6th 6-9 p.m. and Saturday the 7th 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information call (606) 548-1073 or visit downtownmorehead.com