Morehead Arts & Eats
Downtown Morehead Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
The ninth annual Morehead Arts & Eats is in downtown Morehead. Come explore and taste good food from all over Rowan County. While you're at it you can shop for local arts and crafts and experience some of what Morehead has to offer!
For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit rowancountyartscenter.com
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor