Morehead Arts & Eats

to Google Calendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00

Downtown Morehead Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Morehead Arts & Eats

The ninth annual Morehead Arts & Eats is in downtown Morehead. Come explore and taste good food from all over Rowan County. While you're at it you can shop for local arts and crafts and experience some of what Morehead has to offer!

For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit rowancountyartscenter.com

Info

Downtown Morehead Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00