Morehead Fall Outdoor Market

Morehead Fall Outdoor Market will be held on October 1st, 2022. You will find locally produced food and a wide range of of arts and crafts. Also enjoy live music and art activities for kids. Free admission. Hours: 11am-3pm

For more information, please call 606.783.9857 or visit www.rowancountyartscenter.com/