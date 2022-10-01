Morehead Fall Outdoor Market
Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Rowan County Arts Center
Morehead Fall Outdoor Market will be held on October 1st, 2022. You will find locally produced food and a wide range of of arts and crafts. Also enjoy live music and art activities for kids. Free admission. Hours: 11am-3pm
For more information, please call 606.783.9857 or visit www.rowancountyartscenter.com/
