Carl Perkins Center 1300 Divide Hills Dr, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Morehead Mystical Market

Morehead's only metaphysical fair where you will find aura photography, psychic readings, crystals, herbs, hand-crafted products and more. Hosted by Slate Creek Creations.

For more information visit Facebook: moreheadmysticalmarket

Festivals & Fairs, Markets
