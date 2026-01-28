Morehead Mystical Market

Old Post Office 105 East Main, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Spend the day with local metaphysical vendors, crafters, psychics and healers. You will find readers using a variety of divination methods as well as crystals, art, oddities, jewelry, pottery and more available to purchase. Willy Boy's Food Truck will be on site. Admission is $5 with kids under 12 admitted free.

For more information visit mountainmysticalmarket.com

