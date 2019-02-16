Morehead State University Open House

MSU’s Office of Enrollment Services will host an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the newly renovated Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) on the Morehead campus.

At Open House, University representatives will be available to meet students and their families, answer questions, take campus tours and share information concerning college life. These events are an excellent opportunity for future students and their families to discover why MSU has been named one of “America’s Best Colleges” by U.S.News and World Report for the past 15 years, and was recently named one of the best universities in Kentucky and one of the most affordable in the nation by College Consensus.

MSU is also home to one of five space science programs in the country, a nationally-ranked Recreation and Wellness Center and produces graduates accepted into professional schools – including medical, dental and pharmacy programs – at rates well above state and national averages.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu/openhouse