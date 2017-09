Morgan County Sorghum Festival

~West Liberty, KY~

Join us for our annual festival in

Downtown West Liberty

September 22-24, 2017, as we celebrate 47 years of Arts & Crafts, Sorghum Making, Great Food, Entertainment, and Wholesome Family Fun!

Festival Hours:

Friday & Saturday - Tents open at 9:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Sunday - Tents open at 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.