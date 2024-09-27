Morgan County Sorghum Festival
Downtown West Liberty West Liberty, Kentucky 41472
~West Liberty, KY~
Join us for our annual festival in
Downtown West Liberty
September 27-29, 2024, as we celebrate Arts & Crafts, Sorghum Making, Great Food, Entertainment, and Wholesome Family Fun!
For more information call (606) 743-3330 or visit morgancountysorghumfestival.com
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family