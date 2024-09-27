Morgan County Sorghum Festival

Downtown West Liberty West Liberty, Kentucky 41472

Morgan County Sorghum Festival

~West Liberty, KY~

Join us for our annual festival in 

Downtown West Liberty

September  27-29, 2024, as we celebrate Arts & Crafts, Sorghum Making, Great Food, Entertainment, and Wholesome Family Fun!

For more information call (606) 743-3330 or visit morgancountysorghumfestival.com

Downtown West Liberty West Liberty, Kentucky 41472
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
