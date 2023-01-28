× Expand MegaCorp Inside

Morgen & Alan and the Achy Breaky Hearts at MegaCorp Pavillion

There are no COVID-19 requirements in order to attend this event.

What do you get when two successful Northern Kentucky country artists have the same love and passion for their childhood music? The best 90s country show on a stage near you! Morgen and Alan & The Achy Breaky Hearts are a conglomerate of John Morgen, Derek Alan, and some of the best musicians in the area. They produce a high-energy show with all of your favorite 90s country tunes. From Brooks and Dunn to Tim McGraw, you will enjoy singing along with them song after song. The band features Nicole Bezold who adds the hottest 90s female artist songs to the set list from Shania Twain to Trisha Yearwood. Morgen and Alan love singing the biggest hits from this well-loved decade, and they love it even more when the crowd sings every word with them. Morgen and Alan started this experience as two friends with the same idea of sharing their love and passion with as many people as possible. It is guaranteed that you will leave their show singing your favorite 90s country tunes for days to follow!

In an effort to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible, we ask guests to come prepared to use contactless forms of payment. All major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.

For more information, please visit promowestlive.com/cincinnati/megacorp-pavilion