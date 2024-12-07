A Morning with the Grinch
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
A Morning with the Grinch
$3 per person, or one new, unwrapped toy per person.
Visit stations throughout the Oldham County History Center campus in La Grange and meet characters from your favorite holiday stories.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday