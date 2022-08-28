Morning Wildlife Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Recommended donation of $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free.
Creasey Mahan will host a morning hike specialized for birding led by naturalist Jacob Crider. Nestled in the preserve are 9 miles of hiking trails where the hiker can wander through lush forests, native grass meadows, wetlands and springs. Meet for the hike at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center. A link to register for the program can be found on the website under Upcoming Events.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/