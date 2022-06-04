× Expand Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival

The Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival has been an annual festival for over 56 years! Come out and enjoy food, games, live music, vendors, live auction, cornhole tournament, car show and more!

The Show N Go Car Show will be from 11 am-2 pm. Live music starts at 2 pm and will feature One Saynt (Randall Payne), Out of Egypt,(Brad Ryan), Luci Bess and Mollie Garrigan, as well Timmy Moore and Instant Zeal! There will be a Cornhole tournament beginning at 2 pm, and several craft and food vendors! Not to mention the live auction from 5:30 to 6 pm! Hope to see you there!!!

For more information call (270) 258-5362 or visit on Facebook: gapcoalfield