Mosaic Flower Pot Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass
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Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Mosaic flower pot examples
Mosaic Flower Pot Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Flower Pot Workshop with Kate Snyder (Willaray Art) | Friday, April 3 | 6:30 PM-8:30 PM | 14+
Create your own mosaic flower pot in this beginner workshop. Your registration fee includes all your supplies, including a 5" terracotta pot and a dazzling array of glass and ceramic tiles. You'll learn how to adhere the tiles to the pot with a waterproof silicone glue, creating a finished piece that can be used indoors or outside!
Class registration includes all the supplies you need to create a shamrock mosaic, including a cutout, an assortment of glass tiles, and a take-home grout kit. All ages are welcome, but children under 10 must be accompanied by a registered adult.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org