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Mosaic Flower Pot Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Flower Pot Workshop with Kate Snyder (Willaray Art) | Friday, April 3 | 6:30 PM-8:30 PM | 14+

Create your own mosaic flower pot in this beginner workshop. Your registration fee includes all your supplies, including a 5" terracotta pot and a dazzling array of glass and ceramic tiles. You'll learn how to adhere the tiles to the pot with a waterproof silicone glue, creating a finished piece that can be used indoors or outside!

Class registration includes all the supplies you need to create a shamrock mosaic, including a cutout, an assortment of glass tiles, and a take-home grout kit. All ages are welcome, but children under 10 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org