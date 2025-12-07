× Expand Stacie Barton Mosaic Ornament Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Learn basic mosaic techniques and create your own original Christmas ornaments. Each student will create two ornaments. Registration fee includes instruction, all supplies, and a take-home grout kit. We will be cutting glass, so this class is open to students ages 14+.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org