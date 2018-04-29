Why Mosquitoes Buzz

to Google Calendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Buzzzzzzz! Buzzzzzzz! How did the mosquito come to be so… well… annoying? It all starts late one day when our friend Mosquito makes one choice that has many consequences! Discover how Mosquito got his signature sound in this colorful, puppet-ful story based on an African folktale and written by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling.

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Saturday, April 28 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, April 29 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Info

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

8592544546

to Google Calendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Why Mosquitoes Buzz - 2018-04-29 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 20, 2017

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™