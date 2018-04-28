Why Mosquitoes Buzz

Buzzzzzzz! Buzzzzzzz! How did the mosquito come to be so… well… annoying? It all starts late one day when our friend Mosquito makes one choice that has many consequences! Discover how Mosquito got his signature sound in this colorful, puppet-ful story based on an African folktale and written by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling.

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Saturday, April 28 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, April 29 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org