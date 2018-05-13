Mother's Day 5k Run/Walk
Race Day, Sunday
7:10 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Opens
8:00 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Closes
8:15 a.m. Kids Dash Start
8:30 a.m. 5K Start
10:20 a.m. Course Closes
Benefitting Gilda’s Club Louisville
Celebrating 10 years of providing free social and emotional support to those living with cancer in our community, Gilda’s Club recognizes the need of all individuals whose lives have been altered by cancer, whether patients, survivors, care givers or family members. Our mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.
For more information visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillemothersday5k