Mother's Day 5k Run/Walk

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park 1201 River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Mother's Day 5k Run/Walk

Race Day, Sunday

7:10 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Opens

8:00 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Closes

8:15 a.m. Kids Dash Start

8:30 a.m. 5K Start

10:20 a.m. Course Closes

Benefitting Gilda’s Club Louisville

Celebrating 10 years of providing free social and emotional support to those living with cancer in our community, Gilda’s Club recognizes the need of all individuals whose lives have been altered by cancer, whether patients, survivors, care givers or family members. Our mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.

For more information visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillemothersday5k

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park 1201 River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
