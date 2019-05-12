Mother's Day at Bottle & Bond

Bottle and Bond 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Mother's Day at Bottle & Bond

Treat Mom to a special day at Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. Mothers from all walks of life can enjoy their meal with a special live jazz performance from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will also receive a yellow rose in recognition of the memorable day. Come and join us for a Mother’s Day she won’t forget.

For more information call (502) 252-6331 or visit bottleandbond.com/

Bottle and Bond 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
